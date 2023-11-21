Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

