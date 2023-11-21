Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 15,000 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £16,350 ($20,455.40).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

KBT opened at GBX 113 ($1.41) on Tuesday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129.56 ($1.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of £50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,027.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

