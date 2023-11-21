Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 760,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.