Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

