Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $210,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

