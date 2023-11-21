Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $233,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

