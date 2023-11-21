Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

