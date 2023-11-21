Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FDX opened at $255.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

