Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,014 shares of company stock worth $35,244,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

