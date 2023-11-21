Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 6,804 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,804 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

