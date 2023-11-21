Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,924,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 106,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

