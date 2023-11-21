Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 414 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %

PACCAR stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

