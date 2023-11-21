Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 234,898 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,791,000.

CALF stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

