Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.0 %

PINS stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $311,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,404.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $311,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,404.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,935 shares of company stock worth $4,752,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

