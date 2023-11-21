Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 785,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Playtika by 185.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 1,568,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 31.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 169,643 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Playtika by 70.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40,854 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 106,916 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

