Private Advisor Group LLC Has $45.68 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.29. The company has a market capitalization of $360.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.