Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Boosted by William Blair

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Penumbra in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

PEN opened at $235.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total value of $90,650.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,240. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Penumbra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

