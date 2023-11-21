Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 230 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 74.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.1% during the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

OMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of OMAB opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $2.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

