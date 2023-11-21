Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 43 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 222,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.45.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $356.28 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.