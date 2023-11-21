Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 6,240 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

