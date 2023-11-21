Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 213 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,589.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,363,000 after buying an additional 1,821,662 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,725,000 after buying an additional 1,708,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,539,000 after buying an additional 1,406,021 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,145,000 after buying an additional 1,097,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,259,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup increased their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

