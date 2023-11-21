Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.45% of Radian Group worth $137,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

