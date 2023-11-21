Research Analysts Set Expectations for Twist Bioscience Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWST. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $31.51.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

