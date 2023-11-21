Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Vistra worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 185,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 510,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,291 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

