Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Vistra worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 185,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 510,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,291 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vistra Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.
Vistra Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Vistra
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.