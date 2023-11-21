Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Arcosa worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in Arcosa by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.5% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 30.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Further Reading

