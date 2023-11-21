RS Group plc (RS1) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RS Group Stock Performance

RS1 opened at GBX 750.20 ($9.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,499.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. RS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,037 ($12.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 712.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 753.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.76) to GBX 840 ($10.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.70).

Insider Activity

In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £145,575 ($182,128.11). Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

