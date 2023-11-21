Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $356.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $369.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.45.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

