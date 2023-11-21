Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,198 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Sempra worth $36,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Sempra Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SRE opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

