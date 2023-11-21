Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of CGI worth $21,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in CGI by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

