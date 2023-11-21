Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.93 and a 12 month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

