Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mattel were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

