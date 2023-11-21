Shelton Capital Management Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 765.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $5,726,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

AR opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

