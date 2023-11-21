Shelton Capital Management Invests $308,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in XPO by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XPO opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 284.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.