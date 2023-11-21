Shelton Capital Management Sells 146 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500,802 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after buying an additional 439,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after buying an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 140.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after buying an additional 236,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4,474.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,803,000 after acquiring an additional 233,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.21 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.30.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.