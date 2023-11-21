Shelton Capital Management Sells 207 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFA opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.