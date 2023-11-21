Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.30% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $135,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.