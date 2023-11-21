Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 1,017 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $12,102.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 308,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20.

On Monday, September 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,244 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $11,034.28.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Snap by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

