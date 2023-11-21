SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.54% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

