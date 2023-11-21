SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

XSD opened at $201.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.32. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $161.00 and a 12 month high of $233.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.