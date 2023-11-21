Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

SPHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPHR opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

