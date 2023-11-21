Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 11,963.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $62.66.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

