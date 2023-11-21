Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,200 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kurt Bitting purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECVT. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

