Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,362 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 11,810.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

