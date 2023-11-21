Spire Wealth Management Buys 400 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.