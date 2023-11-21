Spire Wealth Management Buys 830 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

