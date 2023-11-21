Spire Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $106,931,000. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $64,888,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $61,179,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $50,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.