Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KT were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $493,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of KT by 69.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 66,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 36.0% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,707,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 4,078.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KT opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

