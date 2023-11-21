Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

