Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,678,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

