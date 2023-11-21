Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.64. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 148.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

